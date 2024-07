DHAKA: Bangladesh police on Friday arrested one of the country’s most senior opposition party leaders in the capital Dhaka, force spokesman Faruk Hossain told AFP, after days of deadly nationwide unrest.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed of the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) faces “hundreds of cases”, Hossain said, without giving further detail on the reasons for his arrest.