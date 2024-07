MOSCOW: A 16-year-old teenager wounded in the town of Shebekino in Russia’s Belgorod region on July 11 has died in hospital, the region’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Friday via his channel in Telegram messaging app.

The teenager’s heart stopped twice at the hospital and the severity of his condition prevented him from being transported to Moscow for treatment, Gladkov said.