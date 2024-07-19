AGL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
AIRLINK 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.27%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
DCL 8.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
DGKC 90.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.68%)
FCCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
FFBL 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.41%)
FFL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
HUBC 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.36%)
HUMNL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.08%)
KEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.09%)
KOSM 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
MLCF 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.9%)
NBP 49.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.08%)
OGDC 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.66%)
PAEL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
PPL 120.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.47%)
PRL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
PTC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.57%)
SEARL 59.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.08%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.28%)
TPLP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
TREET 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
TRG 58.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.52%)
UNITY 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,640 Decreased By -67 (-0.77%)
BR30 27,505 Decreased By -293.4 (-1.06%)
KSE100 81,182 Decreased By -657.8 (-0.8%)
KSE30 26,037 Decreased By -227.8 (-0.87%)
World Print 2024-07-19

Egypt’s Suez Canal income falls amid Yemen Houthi attacks

AFP Published 19 Jul, 2024 06:05am

CAIRO: Egypt’s Suez Canal on Thursday reported a 23.4-percent drop in revenues attributed to disruptions in Red Sea shipping over the past year, marked by attacks from Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Israeli-linked vessels.

The canal is a crucial source of foreign currency for Egypt, which is currently grappling with a severe financial crisis.

Since November, the Huthis have launched numerous attacks on ships in the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea.

The Iran-backed group says the attacks are aimed at vessels with links to Israel in solidarity with Palestinians in the war-torn Gaza Strip.

The attacks have forced many major shipping firms to suspend passage through the Red Sea, which usually carries about 10 percent of global trade, and divert their vessels thousands of miles around Africa.

The canal recorded “during the financial year 2023/24 the passage of 20,148 ships, generating revenues of $7.2 billion, compared with 25,911 ships during the financial year 2022/23, with revenues of $9.4 billion,” the Suez Canal Authority said in a statement.

The financial year in Egypt runs from the beginning of July to the end of June of the following year.

Oussama Rabie, the president of the public body that administers the canal, attributed the decline to “the severe impact of the Red Sea crisis on traffic in the canal, because security problems encourage many ship owners and operators to take alternative routes”.

Egypt Gaza global trade Red Sea Suez Canal Suez Canal Authority Gulf of Aden Israel Hamas war Yemen Houthi Red Sea shipping red sea trade

