LHC directs to demolish brick kilns using old technology & emitting black smoke

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court directed to demolish the brick kilns using old technology and emitting black smoke. The court passed this order in its written seven page order issued on Thursday on petitions of citizen Haroon and others filed for eradication of smog.

The court observed that the strict violation of court order on brick kilns was being committed and held the environment department responsible for violation of court order on kilns.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sheikhupura and deputy director environment were given last warning for compliance of the court order.

The court also observed that Punjab DCs would be responsible if court orders on brick kilns were violated.

The court asked the members Judicial Commission to visit industries surrounding Lahore Ring Road and ensure that the industries were following the SOPs related to smog.

The WASA submitted the list of societies violating water principles and said some societies have been imposed fines.

The court directed to the WASA to issue last notice to societies for fines submissions.

The LWMC also submitted a report stating that the CEO has imposed a ban on cleaners working on canal road from 7:00 am to 10:00 am.

