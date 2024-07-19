AGL 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
AIRLINK 111.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.47%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 41.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.76%)
DGKC 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.5%)
FFL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
HUBC 160.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.09%)
KOSM 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
MLCF 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
NBP 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.68%)
OGDC 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.66%)
PAEL 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.46%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 121.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.26%)
PRL 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.15%)
PTC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.57%)
SEARL 59.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.9%)
TPLP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
TREET 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
TRG 58.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.25%)
UNITY 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,640 Decreased By -67 (-0.77%)
BR30 27,505 Decreased By -293.4 (-1.06%)
KSE100 81,271 Decreased By -569.1 (-0.7%)
KSE30 26,075 Decreased By -189.9 (-0.72%)
Jul 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-19

LHC directs to demolish brick kilns using old technology & emitting black smoke

Recorder Report Published 19 Jul, 2024 06:23am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court directed to demolish the brick kilns using old technology and emitting black smoke. The court passed this order in its written seven page order issued on Thursday on petitions of citizen Haroon and others filed for eradication of smog.

The court observed that the strict violation of court order on brick kilns was being committed and held the environment department responsible for violation of court order on kilns.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sheikhupura and deputy director environment were given last warning for compliance of the court order.

The court also observed that Punjab DCs would be responsible if court orders on brick kilns were violated.

The court asked the members Judicial Commission to visit industries surrounding Lahore Ring Road and ensure that the industries were following the SOPs related to smog.

The WASA submitted the list of societies violating water principles and said some societies have been imposed fines.

The court directed to the WASA to issue last notice to societies for fines submissions.

The LWMC also submitted a report stating that the CEO has imposed a ban on cleaners working on canal road from 7:00 am to 10:00 am.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LHC Lahore High Court smoke Brick kilns

Comments

200 characters

LHC directs to demolish brick kilns using old technology & emitting black smoke

Buyback rate of net metering likely at average energy cost

Input goods for finished items: EFS users required to pay GST on supply: FBR

Recurrent budget: MoF unveils strategy for release of funds

Govt to borrow Rs3.97trn in Q1 FY24

Mobile phones localisation, export: PMPMA team takes up incentives, other issues with Aurangzeb

Oil prices set for second straight weekly decline

NA panel told: Rs40bn gas stolen from SNGPL’s, SSGC’s systems

SNGPL seeks PD’s help to deal with surplus RLNG

Baqar too turns down ad hoc SC judge appointment

Implementation of SC verdict: ECP fails to chart its course of action

Read more stories