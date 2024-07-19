ABL launches K2 Expedition 2024

KARACHI: Allied Bank Limited (ABL) announces the launch of its K2 Expedition 2024, an initiative that merges the thrill of mountaineering with a strong commitment to environmental conservation. A dedicated team of 14 members is set to embark on this ambitious journey, aiming not only to conquer the majestic peaks of K2 but also to carry out a comprehensive cleanliness drive at the base camp.

“Our journey is not just about reaching new heights; it’s about making a difference,” stated Aizid Razzaq Gill, CEO of Allied Bank. “We are committed to leaving K2’s base camp cleaner than we found it, underscoring the importance of conservation and our role in combating climate change.”

