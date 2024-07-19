Sri Lanka shares end lower

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Thursday, dragged by losses in communication services stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.52% lower at 11,768.45, falling for three straight sessions.

The communication services sector fell 5%.

SMB Finance and Malwatte Valley Plantations were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 14.3% and 10.7%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index fell to 21.3 million shares from 24 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.13 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.7 million) from 1.24 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.