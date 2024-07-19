AGL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.42%)
AIRLINK 111.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.54%)
BOP 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
DCL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
DFML 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.83%)
DGKC 90.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.17%)
FCCL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUBC 161.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
KEL 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
MLCF 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
NBP 49.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.46%)
OGDC 136.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.41%)
PAEL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.33%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
PPL 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.06%)
PRL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
PTC 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.53%)
SEARL 59.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.6%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TOMCL 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
TPLP 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TREET 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TRG 58.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.83%)
UNITY 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,682 Decreased By -24.5 (-0.28%)
BR30 27,630 Decreased By -168.5 (-0.61%)
KSE100 81,611 Decreased By -229.2 (-0.28%)
KSE30 26,182 Decreased By -82.8 (-0.32%)
Jul 19, 2024
Markets Print 2024-07-19

Sri Lanka shares end lower

Reuters Published 19 Jul, 2024 06:11am

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Thursday, dragged by losses in communication services stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.52% lower at 11,768.45, falling for three straight sessions.

The communication services sector fell 5%.

SMB Finance and Malwatte Valley Plantations were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 14.3% and 10.7%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index fell to 21.3 million shares from 24 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.13 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.7 million) from 1.24 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Sri Lankan rupees Sri Lanka shares SMB

