AGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
AIRLINK 111.72 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.56%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
DGKC 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.14%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 161.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
KOSM 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
MLCF 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
NBP 49.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.42%)
OGDC 136.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
PAEL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.03%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 121.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.7%)
PRL 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
PTC 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.04%)
SEARL 59.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TOMCL 38.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.98%)
TPLP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
TREET 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TRG 58.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.25%)
UNITY 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,669 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.44%)
BR30 27,594 Decreased By -204.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 81,460 Decreased By -379.4 (-0.46%)
KSE30 26,138 Decreased By -127.6 (-0.49%)
World Print 2024-07-19

Israel lawmakers vote to oppose Palestinian state

AFP Published July 19, 2024 Updated July 19, 2024 06:12am

GAZA STRIP: The Israeli parliament voted Thursday to oppose a Palestinian state as an “existential threat”, a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told lawmakers the army had Hamas “by the throat”.

The vote, which drew swift criticism from the Palestinian leadership and the international community, is largely symbolic but laid down a marker ahead of a planned address by Netanyahu to the US Congress next Wednesday.

The veteran hawk has shown little interest in efforts by the US administration to broker a truce and hostage release deal for Gaza, insisting that “absolute victory” over Hamas is within reach and vowing to ramp up the military pressure.

On the ground in Gaza, the Hamas-ruled territory’s health ministry reported 54 deaths in 24 hours as Israel kept up its heavy bombardment of recent days.

The resolution passed by Israeli lawmakers in the early hours said a Palestinian state on land occupied by the Israeli army would “perpetuate the Israel-Palestinian conflict and destabilise the region”. It said “promoting” a Palestinian state “would only encourage Hamas and its supporters” after its October 7 attack on Israel which triggered the Gaza war.

The resolution passed by 68 votes to nine in the 120-member parliament.

