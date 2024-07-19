AGL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
IHC declares arrest of Sanam Javaid illegal

Terence J Sigamony Published 19 Jul, 2024 06:58am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Thursday, declared the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javaid illegal and disposed of her father’s petition seeking her release.

A single bench of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of a petition moved by Javaid Iqbal Khan, father of Sanam, seeking her release from police custody.

The court also received assurances from the attorney general for Pakistan that Sanam will not face further arrests in any related cases while the judge also directed her lawyer to ensure that Sanam will refrain from using inappropriate language in future.

During the hearing, the PTI activist appeared in the courtroom along with her lawyers, Mian Ashfaq and Ali Bukhari while Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan also attended the hearing in response to the court’s notice.

The attorney general informed the bench that the Balochistan Police is not pursuing the plea for her transit remand, affirming that Sanam is now free to return to her province and will not be arrested in any further case.

Addressing the petitioner’s counsel, Justice Aurangzeb mentioned that he had seen inappropriate language used by Sanam Javaid on social media. He sought an assurance from the lawyer whether she would refrain from using such language in the future.

Mian Ashfaq assured the court that she would not use inappropriate words in future.

Later, the bench declared the arrest of Sanam as illegal and dismissed the petition for release.

Sanam Javaid’s father’s petition said if the detenue is not recovered from the illegal and unlawful detention of the respondents, the petitioner and detenue shall suffer irreparable loss and injury.

He added that in the given circumstances, the petitioner has no other expeditious and meaningful or adequate remedy to safeguard life and liberty of the detenue available to him for the redressal of his grievance except to invoke the jurisdiction of this court and the indulgence of this court is required to recover the detenue.

