Up-gradation of ML-1 to be completed in phases under CPEC: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said the upgradation of the Pakistan Railway ML-1 Project would be completed in phases under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Chairing a meeting regarding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) at the P-Block Secretariat on Thursday, he said both Pakistan and China are in agreement for early commencement of work on the Pakistan Railway ML-1 Project.

The minister asked the Ministry of Railways to complete all the documents and necessary steps to start the project at the earliest. He said that the governments of China and Pakistan have agreed to start work on the ML-1 project soon.

He said that both sides have agreed to convene an early meeting of the Joint Financing Committee for the ML-1 project. He said the duration of the project and the stages of completion will be determined in the meeting of the Joint Financing Committee. He said we have to demonstrate seriousness for the completion of projects included in the second phase of CPEC.

During the meeting, Ahsan Iqbal said that there is a complete agreement between the leaderships of China and Pakistan on the second phase of CPEC. He said that his visit to China last week was also in continuation of the prime minister’s visit to China. He said that due to the geographical position of Pakistan, the CPEC project is still of great importance and in view of its distinctive position, there are ample opportunities for development for us. “In order to take advantage of the growth opportunities, we have to be serious about completing the projects included in Phase-2,” he said.

During the meeting, the minister directed the Railway Ministry and the National Highways Authority (NHA) officials to prepare a master plan for the corridor across the region, which will show how CPEC and Pakistan can effectively connect the entire region and become an engine of global economic growth.

