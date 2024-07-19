AGL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
AIRLINK 111.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.55%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 8.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
DGKC 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1%)
FCCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FFBL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.38%)
FFL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUBC 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
MLCF 38.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.41%)
NBP 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.38%)
OGDC 136.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.37%)
PAEL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
PPL 121.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.9%)
PRL 24.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
PTC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.11%)
SEARL 59.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.97%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TOMCL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.78%)
TPLP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
TREET 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
TRG 58.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.23%)
UNITY 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,664 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.49%)
BR30 27,602 Decreased By -196 (-0.71%)
KSE100 81,458 Decreased By -381.9 (-0.47%)
KSE30 26,131 Decreased By -133.8 (-0.51%)
Jul 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-19

Up-gradation of ML-1 to be completed in phases under CPEC: Ahsan

Naveed Butt Published 19 Jul, 2024 06:58am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said the upgradation of the Pakistan Railway ML-1 Project would be completed in phases under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Chairing a meeting regarding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) at the P-Block Secretariat on Thursday, he said both Pakistan and China are in agreement for early commencement of work on the Pakistan Railway ML-1 Project.

The minister asked the Ministry of Railways to complete all the documents and necessary steps to start the project at the earliest. He said that the governments of China and Pakistan have agreed to start work on the ML-1 project soon.

He said that both sides have agreed to convene an early meeting of the Joint Financing Committee for the ML-1 project. He said the duration of the project and the stages of completion will be determined in the meeting of the Joint Financing Committee. He said we have to demonstrate seriousness for the completion of projects included in the second phase of CPEC.

During the meeting, Ahsan Iqbal said that there is a complete agreement between the leaderships of China and Pakistan on the second phase of CPEC. He said that his visit to China last week was also in continuation of the prime minister’s visit to China. He said that due to the geographical position of Pakistan, the CPEC project is still of great importance and in view of its distinctive position, there are ample opportunities for development for us. “In order to take advantage of the growth opportunities, we have to be serious about completing the projects included in Phase-2,” he said.

During the meeting, the minister directed the Railway Ministry and the National Highways Authority (NHA) officials to prepare a master plan for the corridor across the region, which will show how CPEC and Pakistan can effectively connect the entire region and become an engine of global economic growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

CPEC Ahsan iqbal Pakistan and China Pakistan Railway Pakistan Railway ML 1 Project

Comments

200 characters

Up-gradation of ML-1 to be completed in phases under CPEC: Ahsan

Buyback rate of net metering likely at average energy cost

Input goods for finished items: EFS users required to pay GST on supply: FBR

Recurrent budget: MoF unveils strategy for release of funds

Govt to borrow Rs3.97trn in Q1 FY24

Mobile phones localisation, export: PMPMA team takes up incentives, other issues with Aurangzeb

Oil prices set for second straight weekly decline

NA panel told: Rs40bn gas stolen from SNGPL’s, SSGC’s systems

SNGPL seeks PD’s help to deal with surplus RLNG

Baqar too turns down ad hoc SC judge appointment

Implementation of SC verdict: ECP fails to chart its course of action

Read more stories