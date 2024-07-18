Jul 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Kremlin says it sees ‘concentrated presence’ of NATO warships in Black Sea as a threat to Russia

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2024 03:44pm

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia would consider any plans to establish a permanent presence of NATO warships in the Black Sea as a threat, given the alliance’s involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the remark when asked by reporters on a conference call about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s new maritime security strategy.

Zelenskiy has spoken about the need to ensure that the Russian Navy does not dominate the Black Sea.

Kremlin declines comment on alleged Zelenskiy assassination plot

“Of course, the concentrated presence of NATO ships - we are paying attention to Bulgaria and Romania, the coastal states that are members of the (NATO) alliance - of course this represents, especially in the current situation, an additional threat to Russia,” Peskov told reporters.

“Of course, Russia will take all necessary measures to ensure its own security.”

