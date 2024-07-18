Jul 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Suspected arson in crowded apartment kills seven in French city of Nice

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2024 03:20pm

PARIS: Seven people, including three children and their mother, died early on Thursday in what authorities suspect was arson that devastated a crowded seventh-floor apartment in a building in Nice, the largest city on the French Riviera.

The fire started around 3 a.m. (0100 GMT) and spread so quickly through the apartment that only the people who were close to the windows could be saved, Hugues Moutouh, the local representative of the interior ministry told TV station BFM.

The fire killed one man, a teenager, two women and three children, he said. One of the victims jumped through the window tied to a mattress, he added.

“The family’s mother went to take her children to safety beside the window and then went back into the blaze to get her three little ones and never came back,” he told reporters. The city’s prosecutor Damien Martinelli opened an investigation into a possible voluntary and criminally motivated fire.

China shopping centre fire kills 16

“I will have to give more elements on the investigation later but we are starting with an arson,” he said. The city mayor, Christian Estrosi, said people wearing balaclavas were spotted by CCTV footage in the area.

The building is located in the Moulins neighbourhood, an area of run-down social housing towers, similar to many “banlieues” in France.

Acting Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and acting Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin will travel to the area.

france NICE Acting Prime Minister Gabriel Attal kills seven in Frence Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin

Comments

200 characters

Suspected arson in crowded apartment kills seven in French city of Nice

Pakistan ‘highly likely’ to see change in govt before 2029 elections, warns Fitch Solutions’ BMI report

SBP projected to bring down policy rate to 16% by 2024-end: Fitch Solutions’ BMI report

Oil prices rise on bigger than expected drop in US crude stocks

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Stock market maintains upward trajectory, KSE-100 up over 650 points

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs254,000 per tola

PPL commences oil & gas production from Punjab

Joe Biden tests positive for COVID, will self-isolate in Delaware

Bangladesh PM vows punishment as students mourn dead classmates

Wheat jumps 1%, rising for 2nd session on strong demand

Read more stories