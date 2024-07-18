Jul 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Top Democrat Adam Schiff calls on Biden to exit presidential race

AFP Published 18 Jul, 2024 11:23am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Representative Adam Schiff on Wednesday became the most heavyweight Democrat so far to publicly urge US President Joe Biden to step aside for another candidate to face Donald Trump.

He called on his ally to “pass the torch.”

Schiff, a key congressional powerbroker, praised Biden but told the Los Angeles Times that he doubts that the 81-year-old incumbent can defeat Trump – a threat to “the very foundation of our democracy.”

The Californian, who is expected to win a Senate seat this November, is one of the party’s most influential members and a key ally in the legislature for the White House.

He served as chairman of the House intelligence panel when Democrats had the majority in 2019 and shot to nationwide prominence as lead prosecutor during then-president Trump’s first impeachment trial.

In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, Schiff aired the worry gripping the party, although often in private, that questions over Biden’s age and health will doom him in the November election.

Those concerns rocketed after Biden performed badly in a televised debate with Trump last month, often looking confused or unable to articulate.

Since then, Biden has repeatedly said he intends to stay in the race, arguing that he remains the best person to defeat Trump. Polls show a tight overall contest, but with Trump pulling ahead in key swing states.

Joe Biden tests positive for COVID, will self-isolate in Delaware

Schiff called Biden “one of the most consequential presidents in our nation’s history.”

However, “a second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the president can defeat Donald Trump in November.”

Biden should “secure his legacy” by stepping aside, he said.

Donald Trump US president Joe Biden Democratic US Representative Adam Schiff US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer

Comments

200 characters

Top Democrat Adam Schiff calls on Biden to exit presidential race

Oil prices rise on bigger-than-expected drop in US crude stocks

Intra-day update: rupee improves marginally against US dollar

Stock market maintains upward trajectory, KSE-100 up nearly 500 points

Joe Biden tests positive for COVID, will self-isolate in Delaware

Bangladesh PM vows punishment as students mourn dead classmates

Wheat jumps 1%, rising for 2nd session on strong demand

Malaysia’s 99-year-old ex-PM Mahathir in hospital: aide

Homeland Security probing attack on Trump

Death inevitable, says preacher at centre of Indian stampede disaster

Pakistan summons Taliban envoy after attack on military base

Read more stories