BR100 8,635 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 27,540 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 81,156 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 25,983 No Change 0 (0%)
Jul 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares struggle for direction ahead of jobs data

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2024 08:34am

Australian shares were subdued on Thursday, as technology giants partially offset gains in financials and energy stocks, while investors awaited local jobs data for more clues on the central bank’s interest rate trajectory.

The S&P/ASX 200 index held its ground at 8057.1, and was hovering near a record high of 8,057.90 points seen in the previous session.

The benchmark ended 0.7% higher on Wednesday. Investors will closely monitor June’s employment data due later in the day, as it is likely to provide clues on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s rate path.

Australian employment had outpaced expectations in May as firms took on more full-time workers, while the jobless rate dipped.

Rate-sensitive financials led the benchmark index higher by gaining 0.2%, with shares of National Australia Bank and ANZ Group rising more than 0.3%.

Australian gold stocks were up 0.3% after bullion prices recorded an all-time high on Wednesday. Shares of Evolution Mining climbed 3.3% on posting strong June-quarterly gold production results.

Domestic energy stocks tracked oil prices higher with a 0.2% climb.

Shares of Woodside Energy were up 0.5%.

Australian shares hit record high; RBA cautious on inflation

Santos, Australia’s no. 2 independent gas producer, advanced nearly 1% after stating that its flagship A$4.3 billion ($2.89 billion) gas project was 77% complete despite a dip in quarterly sales revenue.

Domino’s Pizza slumped as much as 9.4% after it forecast post market hours on Wednesday that its store growth was likely to be flat-to-slightly-positive in its current fiscal year, and decided to close up to 80 low-volume stores in Japan and 10-20 stores in France.

Information technology firms tracked their overseas peers lower to lose nearly 2%.

Shares of tech firm Wisetech Global lost 2%. Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index shed 0.2% to 12,272.04 points.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares struggle for direction ahead of jobs data

Joe Biden tests positive for COVID, will self-isolate in Delaware

Bangladesh PM vows punishment as students mourn dead classmates

Pakistan summons Taliban envoy after attack on military base

US urges Taliban to prevent use of Afghan soil for terrorist attacks

President, PM call for unity as nation observes Ashura amid strict security

Hezbollah to hit new areas in Israel if it keeps targeting civilians, Nasrallah says

Iran rejects accusations implicating it in plot to kill Trump

Gold soars to record as US rate-cut bets burnish appeal

World Bank eyes first ‘drought’ bond in next 12-18 months

WEO update: IMF maintains growth rate projection at 3.5pc

Read more stories