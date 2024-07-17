Jul 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets end higher on rising US rate-cut optimism

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2024 06:17pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Wednesday, as comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials boosted expectations of a September interest rate cut.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said recent cooling in inflation data “add somewhat to confidence” that consumer prices are coming under control.

Markets have now fully priced in a quarter-point rate cut from the U.S. central bank in September, with a total easing of 68 basis points (bps) expected by the end of the year.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the Fed’s decisions as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.6%, led by a 5.6% rise in aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group and a 2.5% increase in ACWA Power Co.

The kingdom’s crude oil exports rose in May, after slipping in April from a nine-month high hit in March, data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative showed on Wednesday.

Gulf bourses end mixed on US rate cut hopes, falling oil

Dubai’s main share index closed 0.5% higher, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties advancing 1.4% and top lender Emirates NBD up 1.2%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index edged 0.1% higher.

The Qatari benchmark dropped 0.4%, weighed down by a 1.7% decline in Qatar Islamic Bank despite reporting a rise in first-half net profit.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index advanced 1.8%, as most of its constituents were in positive territory, including tobacco monopoly Easter Company which was up 6.2%.

Egypt’s total budget deficit fell to 505 billion Egyptian pounds ($10.5 billion) in fiscal 2023/24 that ended on June 30, compared with 610 billion pounds a year earlier, finance minister Ahmed Kouchouk said in a statement on Wednesday.

==========================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     rose 0.6% to 12,158
 ABU DHABI        up 0.1% to 9,168
 DUBAI            gained 0.5% to 4,132
 QATAR            lost 0.4% to 10,152
 EGYPT            rose 1.8% to 28,340
 BAHRAIN          was up 0.2% to 1,986
 OMAN             added 0.1% to 4,693
 KUWAIT           increased 0.1% to 7,773
==========================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf markets end higher on rising US rate-cut optimism

President, PM call for unity as nation observes Ashura amid strict security

WEO update: IMF maintains growth rate projection at 3.5pc

US urges Taliban to prevent use of Afghan soil for terrorist attacks

Hezbollah to hit new areas in Israel if it keeps targeting civilians, Nasrallah says

Against closure, PSM board says Cabinet is ill-advised

From FY12 onward: Rs4.975trn subsidy given to power sector: MoF

Oil prices steady amid falling US inventories, weak dollar

Iran rejects accusations implicating it in plot to kill Trump

Gold soars to record as US rate-cut bets burnish appeal

MoF unveils fund release strategy: No office can make direct payments through SBP

Read more stories