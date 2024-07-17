Jul 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU Parliament criticises Hungary’s Orban for meeting Putin

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2024 05:35pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

STRASBOURG: The European Parliament strongly criticised Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Wednesday for meeting President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, in the latest reprimand of Budapest’s self-styled Ukraine “peace mission”.

Orban has been rebuked by other European Union countries and leaders for surprise visits this month to Russia and Beijing to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, without EU backing.

Hungary took over the rotating six-month EU presidency this month, a role which puts Budapest in charge of organising EU meetings but does not authorise Orban to conduct diplomacy on behalf of the 27-country EU.

In a resolution, the European Parliament condemned Orban’s Russia visit as “a blatant violation of the EU’s Treaties and common foreign policy”.

Zelenskiy says Hungary’s Orban cannot be mediator in Ukraine war

The EU assembly “considers that this violation should be met with repercussions for Hungary”, the resolution said.

The resolution, which also included sections on the EU’s continuous support for Ukraine, was adopted by a large majority of 495 EU lawmakers, out of the 679 that voted.

“Orban met with Putin to denigrate the EU, to proclaim that he has a peace plan that nobody knows about, and to promote Russian expansionism,” said Iratxe Garcia Perez, who heads the socialist lawmaker group in the EU Parliament.

The Hungarian government - which has maintained close ties to Russia since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine – has defended Orban’s trips.

Hungary’s Viktor Orban arrives in China on Ukraine peace mission

“It’s unacceptable to stigmatise a country for advocating diplomatic solutions,” Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijarto said in a statement posted on X on Tuesday by Orban’s spokesperson.

The EU Parliament’s resolution reaffirmed the institution’s upport for Ukraine, and urged Hungary to lift its block on refunding EU member states for military aid to Ukraine through a fund called the European Peace Facility.

Vladimir Putin Viktor Orban Ukraine Hungary EU Parliament

Comments

200 characters

EU Parliament criticises Hungary’s Orban for meeting Putin

Pakistan summons Taliban envoy after attack on military base

WEO update: IMF maintains growth rate projection at 3.5pc

US urges Taliban to prevent use of Afghan soil for terrorist attacks

Hezbollah to hit new areas in Israel if it keeps targeting civilians, Nasrallah says

Against closure, PSM board says Cabinet is ill-advised

From FY12 onward: Rs4.975trn subsidy given to power sector: MoF

Oil prices edge up on US inventories but China caps gains

Iran rejects accusations implicating it in plot to kill Trump

Gold soars to record as US rate-cut bets burnish appeal

MoF unveils fund release strategy: No office can make direct payments through SBP

Read more stories