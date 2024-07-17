Ad hoc SC judges: Former Justices Tariq and Miankhel agree for their appointments

ISLAMABAD: Former Justice Tariq Masood and former Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel have agreed for their appointments as ad hoc judges of the Supreme Court, the sources said.

Former Justice Maqbool Baqir has not responded to the letter so far. However, Former Justice Mushir Alam has declined the appointment, the sources added.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa has proposed four retired judges for the appointment as four ad hoc judges for three years in the apex court. It included Mushir Alam, Mazhar Alam Miankhel, Maqbool Baqar and Sardar Tariq Masood. For considering their names the CJP has summoned the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) meeting on Friday (July 19).

Ex-judge Miankhel made chairman of CAT Islamabad

Justice Mushir Alam expressing gratitude, wrote a letter to Chairman JCP Justice Qazi Faez Isa wherein he stated; “It is an honor to be recognized for my legal expertise and contributions to society as a humble member of the Bench.”

He also mentioned; “It is with a heavy heart that I regret to inform you that I am unable to accept this esteemed appointment.”

It is learnt that Justice Alam expressed disappointment over the social media campaign that emerged, following the SC Registrar letter to the JCP members regarding the appointment of retired judges as ad hoc judges, as a significant reason for his decision.

The summary, sent by CJP Isa to all JCP members, stated that having perused the Registrar’s note and reviewed the statistics about the pendency of cases it transpired that despite our best efforts the cases continue to accumulate.

“Therefore, because of the huge number of pending cases and the ever-increasing trend of the institution of cases in the Supreme Court, an effective way to ensure that more cases are decided than instituted and to reduce, and hopefully eliminate the cases which are pending adjudication for several years, it would be appropriate to appoint experienced judges as ad hoc Judges of the Supreme Court.”

“Such ad hoc judges can only be appointed if three years have not expired since their retirement. Luckily, we have a number of very experienced Judges enjoying excellent reputations who may be appointed,” it stated.

According to Article 182 of the constitution; an ad hoc Judge shall have the same power and jurisdiction as a Judge of the Supreme Court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024