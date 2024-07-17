Bangladesh shuts schools, universities after six killed in protests

DHAKA: Bangladesh ordered schools and universities around the country to close indefinitely on Tuesday after six students were killed in protests that prompted the mobilisation of paramilitaries to keep order.

Every high school, university and Islamic seminary around the country was told to remain shut until further notice following weeks of escalating demonstrations against civil service hiring policies.

Tuesday saw a significant escalation in violence as demonstrators and pro-government student groups attacked each other with hurled bricks and bamboo rods, and police dispersed rallies with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Education ministry spokesman M. A. Khair told AFP the shutdown order was issued for “the security of the students”.

Khair later told AFP the order had been extended to include universities, where most students participating in the protests are enrolled.

At least six people were killed on Tuesday as demonstrators mobilised for another day in cities around the country, defying earlier calls by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the supreme court to return to class.

Three died in Chittagong and had signs of “bullet injuries”, hospital director Mohammad Taslim Uddin told AFP, adding that another 35 had been injured during clashes in the port city.

Another two died in Dhaka, where rival student groups threw bricks at each other and blocked roads in several key locations that ground traffic to a halt in the megacity of 20 million.

Police inspector Bacchu Mia confirmed the deaths to AFP, saying one had succumbed to head injuries, while at least 60 people were also injured.

In the northern city of Rangpur, police commissioner Mohammad Moniruzzaman told AFP that a student had also been killed in clashes there.

He did not give details as to how the student died, but said police had fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse protesters.

Rangpur Medical College hospital director Yunus Ali said the “student was brought dead to the hospital by other students”.

Tauhidul Haque Siam, a student reporter from the city’s Rokeya University, told AFP that ruling party supporters had attacked anti-quota protesters, while police fired rubber pellets from shotguns.

“Police opened fire from their shotguns on the protesters,” Siam said, adding he had been injured.