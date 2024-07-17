Palm oil snaps two-day losing streak

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Tuesday to snap a two-day decline, buoyed by stronger rival Dalian and Chicago contracts and higher export estimates.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 1.34% higher at 3,926 ringgit ($839.97) a metric ton.

The contract was seen trading sharply higher following a recovery in Chicago soyoil futures and strong Malaysian palm oil exports for July, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

The market is expected to test the 4,000 ringgit mark again, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract ticked up 0.05%, while its palm oil contract gained 1.45%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.94%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for July 1-15 rose between 65.9% and 75.6% from a month earlier, according to cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and AmSpec Agri.

Cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance estimates exports of Malaysian palm oil products for July 1-15 at 786,830 tons, from 488,388 tons shipped during June 1-15, according to LSEG.

Oil prices dipped on Tuesday on worries of a slowing Chinese economy crimping demand and despite a growing consensus the US Federal Reserve could begin cutting its key interest rate as soon as September.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Malaysia’s benchmark crude palm oil futures are expected to average between 3,850 ringgit and 4,000 ringgit per ton this year, a slight increase from 2023, the Malaysian Palm Oil Association said on Monday.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.09% against the dollar, making the commodity less expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.