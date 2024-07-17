Petrol price hike to further compound miseries of people: PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday rejected the unbearable and ruthless surge in prices of the petroleum products, saying it will further compound the miseries of inflation-stricken people, demanding the government to immediately withdraw the cruel hike.

Reacting to the latest hike in POL products, PTI Spokesperson stated that the “mandate thief” government had proved to be the most anti-people, incompetent and merciless government in history of the country, ‘as it is taking every step to make public lives miserable’. He contended that the expensive fuel and electricity made people’s lives a hell, besides ruining the fast-growing economy.

The party spokesperson pointed out that the ‘non-representatives’ government used the fuel and power as key tools for state extortion instead of taking some solid and tangible steps to improve the country’s rotten tax system and increase people’s income and purchasing power.

He recalled that when Imran Khan-led government was ousted through alleged regime change conspiracy, petrol was available at Rs 150 per liter, and electricity was available at Rs 17 per unit. He stated that today, petrol is being sold at Rs 275 per litre and diesel at Rs 284, which is unacceptable, while the power tariff was ballooned from Rs 17 to Rs 84 per unit, further augmenting public miseries.

He blasted the “inapt corrupt” government for back-breaking inflation in the country and reversing all the hard-gains of PTI government, as inflation had witnessed an alarming jump from 11% up to 45%, while the economic growth rate plummeted from 6% to below zero.

The PTI spokesperson made it clear that the government had no solution to rein in ballooning inflation and revive the fast dwindling economy except to loot people, deprive them of their right to vote, and usurp their basic rights.

He announced that PTI was flexing muscles for a massive public movement, and warned that when people would take to the streets, they would not return until ensuring accountability of the thieves, dacoits, and criminals.

