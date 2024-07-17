Jul 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
PPP never supports ban on any political party: Arslan

APP Published 17 Jul, 2024 02:42am

SUKKUR: The spokesman Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Islam Sheikh has said that all the arrangements related to Muharram, including lighting, cleaning, security had been completed more than two thousand security personnel had been deployed to maintain the security.

Addressing a press conference at his residence here on Tuesday, Arslan said that a coordination committee had been formed in this regard which was making arrangements from 1st of Muharram, while Ulama of all school of thoughts expressed their satisfaction over elaborate security arrangements across the province adding that all sensitive places were being monitored by CCTV cameras.

He further said that the Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah was personally monitoring the arrangements for Muharram across the province and even today, he was visiting Sukkur, Khairpur and Rohri along with Home Minister Sindh Ziaul Hasan Lanjhar.

The spokesman of Sindh Government said that Pakistan People’s Party was a democratic party and PPP had never supported banning any political party including PTI within the scope of the constitution and law of Pakistan.

He said that his party had always opposed and condemned terrorism as the PPP will always oppose terrorist political parties. There was no consultation with the Pakistan People’s Party regarding the ban on PTI, he said and added that the Central Executive Council (CEC) of PPP would consider this matter in a meeting presided over by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said.

Arslan further said that President Asif Ali Zardari had always played the role of reconciliation, sacrificed for the democracy and stayed in jails for a long time, even raised the slogan of “Pakistan Khape” in difficult situations.

The spokesperson further said the restoration work of Sukkur barrage was started in 2018 with the support of the World Bank, when barrage’s gate no. 47 was affected, the restoration work of Sukkur Barrage was going on. The restoration work was delayed due to Covid and 2022 floods, he maintained.

