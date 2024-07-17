PM urged to appoint secretary from amongst info group officers

ISLAMABAD: Forum of former Information Group Secretaries has urged the Prime Minister to continue with his government’s policy of placing professionals as heads of specialised ministries and organisations and in the same strain has urged the appointment of an Information Group officer to succeed the incumbent Information Secretary who is attaining superannuation later this month.

The Forum which met under the chairmanship of former Secretary Khwaja Ejaz Sarwar appreciated the government’s emphasis on placing premium on merit and hoped that this would continue to prevail in future promotions and appointments as well.

In this regard concern was expressed over keeping senior officers of BS21 and 20 without assignment which not only was demoralising for those officers and their colleagues but also deprived the government of the services of experienced professionals.

The Forum offered its counsel and input to the government, if ever needed, in matters of media policy and management in the larger interest of the country. The Forum expressed the confidence that its recommendations would receive the Prime Minister’s due consideration.

