Jul 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-17

Senator Irfan questions PTI’s credentials as political party

Press Release Published 17 Jul, 2024 02:42am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui Tuesday raised fundamental question about PTI’s credentials before supporting or opposing the decision to ban it.

“It must be determined what constitutes a political party and guidance must be sought from Article 17 of the Constitution,” said Senator Siddiqui, the PML-N’s parliamentary leader in the Senate.

He said if any group outside the scope of Article 17 is considered a political party, then the same privilege must be extended to other such groups, or the Constitution of Pakistan must be amended.

Siddiqui said that it must be determined whether a group that protests to prevent international financial institutions from assisting Pakistan, collaborates with Indian lobbies to disgrace Pakistan, attacks more than 250 defence installations within hours, insults martyrs, conspires to incite rebellion within the army, uses its media influence against national security institutions, accepts funds from enemies of Pakistan, and makes efforts to isolate Pakistan globally, should be formally recognized as a political party under Article 17.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SENATE PTI PMLN Irfan Siddiqui Constitution of Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Senator Irfan questions PTI’s credentials as political party

Against closure, PSM board says Cabinet is ill-advised

From FY12 onward: Rs4.975trn subsidy given to power sector: MoF

MoF unveils fund release strategy: No office can make direct payments through SBP

SLA improves funding prospects, says Moody’s

Ban on PTI: Coalition partners to be taken on board: Dar

Coal-fired power plant: ADB sets August 15 deadline for KE, JCPL and GHCL to ink PPA

WeBOC integrated with PSW

Ad hoc SC judges: Former Justices Tariq and Miankhel agree for their appointments

US concerned at govt’s decision against PTI

Exporters reject amendments in SRO 350(I)/2024

Read more stories