Senator Irfan questions PTI’s credentials as political party

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui Tuesday raised fundamental question about PTI’s credentials before supporting or opposing the decision to ban it.

“It must be determined what constitutes a political party and guidance must be sought from Article 17 of the Constitution,” said Senator Siddiqui, the PML-N’s parliamentary leader in the Senate.

He said if any group outside the scope of Article 17 is considered a political party, then the same privilege must be extended to other such groups, or the Constitution of Pakistan must be amended.

Siddiqui said that it must be determined whether a group that protests to prevent international financial institutions from assisting Pakistan, collaborates with Indian lobbies to disgrace Pakistan, attacks more than 250 defence installations within hours, insults martyrs, conspires to incite rebellion within the army, uses its media influence against national security institutions, accepts funds from enemies of Pakistan, and makes efforts to isolate Pakistan globally, should be formally recognized as a political party under Article 17.

