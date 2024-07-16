Israeli strikes across Gaza kill at least 30, Palestinian health officials say

CAIRO/GAZA: Israeli forces battled Hamas fighters in several parts of the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, and Palestinian health officials said at least 30 people were killed in Israeli bombardments of southern and central areas.

Hamas has accused Israel of stepping up attacks in Gaza to try to derail efforts by Arab mediators and the United States to reach a ceasefire deal. Israel says it is trying to root out Hamas fighters.

In Rafah, a southern border city where Israeli forces have been operating since May, five Palestinians were killed in an airstrike on a house, the Gaza health officials said. In nearby Khan Younis, a man, his wife, and two children were killed, they said.

Later on Tuesday, an Israeli airstrike on a car killed at least 13 Palestinians and wounded 26 others in Khan Younis in southern Gaza on Tuesday, the officials said.

US tells top Israeli officials Gaza civilian toll ‘unacceptably high’

The airstrike hit near a tented area housing displaced families in Attar Street, the health ministry said.

In the historic Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, at least four Palestinians were killed in separate shelling and aerial strikes in central Gaza, medics said. An Israeli airstrike killed four in Sheikh Zayed in northern Gaza, they said.

The Israeli military said troops continued “intelligence-based” activities in Rafah, and that airstrikes had targeted fighters, tunnels, and other Hamas infrastructure.

It said the Israeli air force had struck around 40 targets across the enclave, including sniping and observation posts, military structures, and buildings rigged with explosives.

A Hamas ally, said their fighters had attacked Israeli forces in several locations with anti-tank rockets and mortar bombs.

Hamas says pulling out of Gaza truce talks after deadly Israeli strike

Islamic Jihad said it had fired missiles at Sderot in southern Israel. There was no word of any deaths or serious damage.

At least 38,713 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s retaliatory offensive since then, Gaza health authorities said in their latest update on Tuesday. Israel also says 326 of its soldiers have been killed in Gaza.

Relatives visited Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza to say farewell to relatives before funerals.

“This is so unfair the number of martyrs (victims), every minute there is a martyr,” elderly Palestinian Sahar Abu Emeira said. “We’re exhausted, we’re devastated, we are extremely tired, our patience is over. Whether Hamas or the others (Israel) they need to agree as soon as possible.”

Gaza authorities say 32 killed as Israel strikes across territory

Talks paused

Efforts mediated by Egypt and Qatar to end the conflict and release the hostages, as well as Palestinians in Israeli jails, had appeared to be making some progress, negotiators had said.

The talks stalled on Saturday after three days of intense negotiations failed to produce a viable outcome, Egyptian security sources said, and after an Israeli strike targeting Hamas’ top military chief, Mohammed Deif.

The attack in the Khan Younis area killed more than 90 people and wounded hundreds, Gaza health authorities said.

A Palestinian official close to the negotiations told Reuters Hamas was keen not to be seen as halting the talks despite the stepped-up Israeli attacks.

“Hamas wants the war to end, not at any price. It says it has shown the flexibility needed and is pushing the mediators to get Israel to reciprocate,” the official said.

Israel launches new Gaza strikes after weekend attack kills scores in safe zone

He said Hamas believed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was trying to avoid a deal by adding more conditions that restrict the return of displaced people to northern Gaza and to maintain control over the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday that two senior advisers to Netanyahu had said Israel is still committed to reaching a ceasefire.