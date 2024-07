LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets slid at the start of trading on Tuesday following a mixed showing by Asia and despite a fresh record high for Wall Street.

London’s FTSE 100 index dropped 0.4 percent to 8,148.02 points.

European shares hit over 1-month high on earnings

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index slid 0.8 percent to 7,570.62 points and Frankfurt’s DAX shed 0.6 percent to 18,472.51.