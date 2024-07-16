Jul 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Envoys of 7 countries present credentials to President

Published 16 Jul, 2024 06:34am

ISLAMABAD: The envoys of Zimbabwe, Tajikistan, Rwanda, Argentina, Myanmar, Cambodia and Botswana presented their diplomatic credentials to President Asif Ali Zardari, during a credentials ceremony, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Monday.

The President received credentials from the Ambassador-designate of Zimbabwe, Titus Mehliswa Jonathan Abu-Basutu, Ambassador-designate of Tajikistan, Sharifzoda Yusuf Toir, High Commissioner-designate of Rwanda, Ms Harerimana Fatou, Ambassador-designate of Argentina, Sebastian Sayus, Ambassador-designate of Myanmar, Wunna Han, Ambassador-designate of Cambodia, Sok Chea, and Ambassador-designate of Botswana to Pakistan, Dr Batlang Comma Serema.

Later, the envoys also held separate meetings with the President.

Talking to the envoys, the President said that Pakistan had great investment opportunities and foreign countries should benefit from its investment-friendly environment.

He highlighted that foreign investors should explore investment opportunities in Pakistan’s agriculture, livestock, Information Technology, energy and mining sectors.

The President stated that Pakistan wanted to broaden cooperation with all friendly countries in diverse fields, especially trade, investment, and culture. He remarked that Pakistan attached great importance to expanding economic cooperation and further maximising trade volume with friendly countries to its fullest potential.

He also called for increasing contacts among the business communities to boost economic and trade relations.

President Asif Ali Zardari congratulated the envoys on their appointment as ambassadors to Pakistan and expressed the hope that they would play their role in further improving mutually beneficial cooperation.

Earlier, the envoys were presented guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces upon their arrival at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Pakistan Diplomats President Asif Ali Zardari Envoys

