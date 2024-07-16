Jul 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
CM takes notice of Nooriabad accident, loss of lives

APP Published 16 Jul, 2024 06:40am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while taking notice of the Nooriabad road accident and loss of lives had directed to provide medical treatment to injured persons in the accident.

According to the Spokesman for CM House, MPA Imdad Patafi called the CM and informed him about the accident. Seven people had been killed and seven others injured in the accident.

The CM directed Imdad Patafi to offer condolences to the families of the deceased. Financial assistance should be given to the families of the bereaved families and injured persons, the CM added.

