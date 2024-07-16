Indian rupee ends lower pressured by yuan

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee ended lower on Monday, pressured by a decline in the Chinese yuan and tracking losses in Asian peers amid rising odds of Donald Trump’s re-election as US president.

The rupee closed at 83.5925 against the US dollar, lower than its close at 83.5350 in the previous session.

The dollar index was down 0.2% at 104 while the Korean won fell 0.5%, leading losses among major Asian currencies.

The Chinese yuan weakened after data showed that the world’s second largest economy grew at its worst pace in five quarters.

A weaker yuan alongside “routine importer (dollar) demand” pressured the rupee, a foreign exchange trader at a large private bank said.

But dollar sales from foreign and state-run banks, towards the end of the session, capped losses, the trader said.

An assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump on Saturday is seen as boosting his chances of victory in the presidential polls.