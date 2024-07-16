Jul 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
ANP, QWP oppose move to ban PTI

Published 16 Jul, 2024 06:53am

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has opposed the decision of the government to ban Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) and termed it a childish and unwise.

In a statement issued here on Monday, a spokesman of ANP has said that the way of the political parties could not be blocked through restrictions and hurdles, saying irrespective of the political differences with PTI, such steps would be a stupidity.

He said that the country is turned into a den of issues not by the political parties rather it is committed by the establishment and we would have to identify such elements which are really responsible for the political instability and economic agonies.

Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao has also termed the move to ban PTI as unconstitutional and undemocratic.

In a statement, he said the country was already passing through a critical phase and was facing political and economic instability, adding that this step would further deepen the crises.

“The country cannot afford such adventure at this stage,” he maintained, adding that Pakistan was already facing economic and political instability. He said the government should tackle the challenges facing the country instead of indulging in confrontation.

Aftab Sherpao said that any decision made in haste would backfire and lead to more problems. The QWP leader said political rivalry should remain confined to the political arena, adding that pushing a certain political party to the wall would have dire consequences. He said the country was already facing polarization, advising the government to avoid taking such extreme steps.

Aftab Sherpao said the rulers should focus on taking steps to revive the economy and tackle the worsening law and order. He said that banning a political party would not only destabilize the country but would also compound its economic problems.

