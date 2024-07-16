Security in twin cities on high alert

ISLAMABAD: The security of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Monday put on high alert with heavy deployment of police and other law enforcement agencies in different areas for the security of processions and religious gatherings during 9th and 10th Muharram-ul-Harram.

A senior official of the police said that a heavy contingent of security personnel including city police, Pakistan ranger, and Frontier Constabulary (FC) for guarding over 965 processions, and 181 religious gatherings in the capital city.

As part of security measures, police have conducted combing operations in different parts of the city, he said, adding that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the capital police has issued directions to ensure complete coordination for the success of this plan.

The official said that as per the security plan Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras, scanners, and walk-through gates will be installed at various routes of processions. The law enforcement agencies would also conduct aerial surveillance through helicopter of Majalis and processions as well as safe city cameras, he said.

The police official said that according to the security plan devised police and other law enforcement agencies would conduct checking of participants of majlis and processions thorough using metal detectors. Under the plan, five layers of security arrangements will be at the main procession which will cover a three to four-kilometre radius around the procession.

The main procession will be taken out from the Markazi Imambargah in G-6/2 on 9th Muharram and will culminate at the same venue after passing through the traditional route. As per the security plan the route of the main procession of ‘Ashura’ will be sealed completely through razor wires as well as concrete blocks and streets leading to the main processions will also be barricaded. Adequate lighting arrangements have been made for all Majalis and processions. All gatherings and processions will be recorded using drone cameras for enhanced monitoring and security purposes.

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has also devised a traffic plan to avoid any inconvenience to road users and special deployment should be made for smooth flow of traffic at alternate routes when processions will be carried out.

Similarly, Rawalpindi police have deployed a heavy contingent of police personnel to ensure the security of 1,925 Majalis and 447 traditional including five main mourning processions. The City Traffic Police (CTP) has also made traffic plan to ensure the security of the mourners.

