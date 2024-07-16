Jul 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
9th Muharram: Punjab police implements heightened security measures

Safdar Rasheed Published 16 Jul, 2024 06:53am

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police is ensuring full-proof security arrangements across the province during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram, and the Majlis & processions organized in all districts including Lahore are being provided with the best security as per SOPs.

IG Punjab told that on the 9th of Muharram-ul-Haram, 3,937 majalis and 1,366 mourning processions were conducted across Punjab. Police teams ensured high-alert, comprehensive security arrangements for these events.

Spokesman of Punjab Police said that for the security of sacred programs on the 8th of Muharram-ul-Haram, 54,696 police officers and personnel were deployed. This included more than 26,000 officers and personnel for the security of 3,937 majalis in all districts, and over 30,000 officers and personnel for the security of 1,366 religious processions. Traffic police, CTD (Counter Terrorism Department), Special Branch, Dolphin Force and volunteers also fulfilled their security duties during these religious majalis and processions.

Similarly On 08th of Muharram 86 processions and 416 majalis are held in the provincial capital. Among them, 44 majalis were categorized as A-category, over 8,000 officers and personnel performed security duties for all these. IG Punjab directed RPOs and DPOs to personally oversee Muharram security arrangements, stressing absolute vigilance without compromise on the security of gatherings, processions, and citizens. IG Punjab instructed for continuous monitoring of security arrangements through control rooms and CCTV cameras, ensuring real-time oversight during majalis and processions. He further emphasized the need for full-proof security measures on the 9th and 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram as well.

