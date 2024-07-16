Jul 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU imposes sanctions on five Israeli individuals and three entities

Reuters Published 16 Jul, 2024 12:22am

The European Union announced sanctions on Monday against five Israeli individuals and three entities, describing them as responsible for “serious and systematic human rights abuses” against Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The list included Tzav 9, a group which it said had regularly blocked humanitarian aid trucks delivering food, water and fuel to the Gaza Strip.

Also on the list were Ben-Zion Gopstein, founder and leader of the Lehava organisation, and Isaschar Manne, whom the EU described as the founder of an unauthorised outpost in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Both have also been sanctioned by the United States, as has Tzav 9, which Washington said last week opposes Jewish assimilation with non-Jews and agitates against Arabs in the name of religion and national security.

EU close to sanctioning violent Israeli settlers: diplomats

There was no immediate comment by those sanctioned.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel, a proponent of settlements, called the sanctions an “inappropriate and unacceptable step between friendships” and an undemocratic intervention in Israeli democracy that harms freedom of expression and protest among Israeli citizens.

“Imposing sanctions on Israeli citizens in settlements or among right-wing organizations is crossing a red line,” said Smotrich, who seeks to have these sanctions cancelled.

The European Union sanctions, under the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime, include an asset freeze and a travel ban to the EU countries.

Including Monday’s listings, 113 natural and legal persons and 31 entities from a range of countries have been sanctioned under the Regime.

European Union EU countries Israeli citizens Gaza war Minister Bezalel

Comments

200 characters

EU imposes sanctions on five Israeli individuals and three entities

Govt decides to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Market cheers IMF bailout, KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Security forces foil terrorist attack on Bannu Cantt

May 9 riots: ATC approves 10-day physical remand of Imran Khan

US judge dismisses Trump classified documents case

PML-N files review petition in SC against reserved seats verdict

IHC grants bail to Sanam Javed, bars police from arresting her in any case

Pakistan Oilfields discovers oil & gas reserves in Attock District

Power sector woes: IPP agreements benefit companies but not consumers, Dr Gohar Ejaz says

Read more stories