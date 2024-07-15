Jul 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf markets gain on firm oil prices, start to earnings season

Reuters Published 15 Jul, 2024 06:42pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Major stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Monday as oil prices held steady and companies in the region started to report quarterly earnings, while investors assessed the fallout of an assassination attempt on U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump.

He was shot in the ear during a campaign rally on Saturday after a major security lapse, an attack that will likely reshape this year’s presidential race and fuel fears that the campaign could descend into political violence.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.6%, rising for an eighth consecutive session, led by a 1.7% rise in Al Rajhi Bank and a 0.7% gain in top lender Saudi National Bank.

The Saudi stock market continued its positive momentum on hopes of better-than-expected second-quarter results, said Mazen Salhab Chief Market Strategist MENA in BDSwiss.

Dubai’s main share index added 0.3%, with sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank rising 1.6%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index finished flat.

Most Gulf markets in black ahead of US inflation test

According to Salhab, oil prices could continue to support the markets in the region, especially in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, as long as prices remain on an uptrend.

Oil - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - held its ground as downward pressure from a stronger U.S. dollar and concern about demand in top importer China offset support from strong demand elsewhere and OPEC+ supply restraint.

The Qatari benchmark was up 0.2%, helped by a 0.5% rise in the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank.

Bahrain bourse - which closed 0.2% higher - said due to technical issue today’s session ended earlier.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index fell 0.3%, hit by a 2.6% fall in EFG Holding.

=======================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     rose 0.6% to 11,948
 ABU DHABI        was flat at 9,145
 DUBAI            gained 0.3% to 4,115
 QATAR            added 0.2% to 10,196
 EGYPT            lost 0.3% to 27,952
 BAHRAIN          was up 0.2% to 1,986
 OMAN             eased 0.1% to 4,693
 KUWAIT           lost 0.1% to 7,782
=======================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

Comments

200 characters

Major Gulf markets gain on firm oil prices, start to earnings season

Market cheers IMF bailout, KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Security forces foil terrorist attack on Bannu Cantt

PML-N files review petition in SC against reserved seats verdict

IHC grants bail to Sanam Javed, bars police from arresting her in any case

‘I’m supposed to be dead’ Trump tells NYP after assassination bid

Israel launches new Gaza strikes after weekend attack kills scores in safe zone

Sapphire Fibres expands power portfolio with acquisitions of UCH, UCH-II

Oil holds its ground as dollar gain and Chinese demand concerns weigh

India seeks to boost exports to Russia after Modi trip

Read more stories