King Charles III writes to Trump after assassination attempt

LONDON: Britain’s head of state King Charles III has written to former US president Donald Trump after he survived an assassination attempt, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.

Charles’ message was delivered on Sunday via the UK embassy in Washington, the palace said, adding that the contents would be kept private.

Trump – set to be confirmed as the Republican Party’s candidate in the November presidential election – was hit in the ear by a gunman at an election rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. He was left with a bloodied face, but avoided serious injury in the incident in which one bystander died and two others were critically injured.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to Trump on Sunday, expressing his condolences for the other victim and their family, and wishing the former president and the injured a quick recovery.

Starmer said on X, formerly Twitter, that he was “appalled by the shocking scenes” at the rally.

“Political violence in any form has no place in our societies,” the premier said.