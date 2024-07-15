Kate, Britain’s Princess of Wales, welcomed back to Wimbledon with standing ovation

Kate, Britain’s Princess of Wales, was greeted with a standing ovation at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Sunday, in her second public appearance this year while she undergoes treatment for cancer.

Tennis fan Kate, patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, wore a bright purple dress as she strode into the venue with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, to watch the men’s singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

Arriving at Centre Court’s royal box to take her seat, a beaming Kate waved to spectators, some holding Union Jack flags, who rose to cheer her arrival. She later presented the trophy to a victorious Alcaraz, who defeated Djokovic in three sets.

The 42-year old Princess of Wales, wife of heir-to-the-throne Prince William, underwent major abdominal surgery in January which revealed the presence of cancer.

She has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy since then.

She made her return to public duties in June at “Trooping the Colour”, the annual military parade to mark the official birthday of King Charles, and said she hoped to attend other events over the summer.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” she said in a personal written message ahead of that appearance.

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months,” said the princess.

Her office, Kensington Palace, has declined to give specific details about the type of cancer or her medical condition, other than to say the treatment had begun in February.

Charles, 75, has also been undergoing treatment for cancer. He returned to public duties in April, and has remained busy, although his daily commitments are being limited to minimise risks to his recovery.