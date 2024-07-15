Spain players always believed in me, says Euros winner De la Fuente

BERLIN: Spain coach Luis de la Fuente thanked his players for delivering a record fourth European Championship on Sunday, saying they always believed in him, while others didn’t.

De la Fuente replaced Luis Enrique after Spain crashed out of the 2022 World Cup in the last 16 but many doubted whether the 63-year-old had the experience or quality to help La Roja end a decade-long trophy drought.

After a humiliating Euros qualifying defeat by Scotland in March 2023 in his second match in charge, some Spanish media suggested the coach, who had worked with Spain’s youth sides, could even be on the brink of the sack already.

However, Spain recovered well and have not lost a competitive match since, beating prior holders Italy, hosts Germany and one of the pre-tournament favourites in France on the way to the Euro 2024 final, where they edged England 2-1.

“I was sure that my players believed in me… for a year and a half they have been infallible,” De la Fuente told reporters.

“The only thing that I was worried about was that the players believed in me and were convinced by what we said.

“Now it’s all happiness, pride and enjoying this moment that we have earned – nobody gave us anything for free.”

De la Fuente said he was proud of his team, widely considered the best at the tournament.

“This group of players can keep growing and improving because they don’t get tired of it, of competing, of trying to win, of making you proud of them, from the first day until the last, now,” added the coach.

“I am happy for my country, for Spain, for the excitement we generated and I hope (people) feel the same pride, thanks to all these footballers.”

Spain now boast a team which is in some aspects different to the possession-hungry side that won the 2010 World Cup as well as Euro 2008 and 2012.

The current team enjoys counter-attacking at times with the pace of wingers Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal, while still being technically gifted and strong on the ball.

“We have been faithful to an idea that the players rolled out and understood fantastically,” said De la Fuente.

“We have more versatility in our game, taking advantage of the characteristics of the players.

“We have pace on the wings, control and possession in the middle, and a very solid defence, very secure – that has given us a lot of balance in all aspects of the game.”