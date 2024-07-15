Indonesia’s exports up 1.2% y/y in June

Jul 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
JAKARTA: Indonesia’s exports in June rose 1.17% on a yearly basis to $20.84 billion, less than market forecasts, data from the statistics office showed on Monday.

A Reuters poll of economists had expected exports to rise 5.46% in June from a year earlier.

The value of shipments from Indonesia, the biggest economy in southeast Asia, has gradually declined since reaching a peak during the global commodity boom in 2022, amid softening prices.

Pakistan & Indonesia need to formulate FTA: FPCCI

Statistics Indonesia said global prices of energy, agriculture and metal prices have recovered since.

However, a 16% drop in shipments of mining products in June dampened overall export growth, which included falling exports of coal and steel.

The bureau is due to release import and trade balance data later on Monday.

