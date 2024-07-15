Imran among world leaders react to Trump rally shooting

WASHINGTON: World leaders and governments reacted with shock to the wounding of former US president Donald Trump in an assassination attempt at an election rally.

Leaders globally spoke out against political violence and expressed their support for those affected by Saturday’s shooting, which killed one bystander and left two other spectators critically wounded.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was “deeply shocked” by the attack.

“Political violence has no place in a democracy,” she said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the shooting “despicable” and said “such acts of violence threaten democracy.”

In neighbouring France, President Emmanuel Macron called the assassination attempt a “tragedy for our democracies.”

“France shares the shock and indignation of the American people,” he said.

Russia strongly condemned any violence in the context of politics, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday.

“After numerous attempts to eliminate candidate Trump from the political arena using, first, all legal tools... it is obvious to all outside observers that his life is in danger,” Peskov said.

He added, however, that “we do not at all believe that the attempt was organized by the current power.”

From Pakistan, jailed former prime minister Imran Khan “strongly” condemned the attack, saying, “Political violence is a tool of cowards and has no place in a democracy.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was “appalled to learn about the shooting” and wished Trump a “speedy recovery.”

“Such violence has no justification and no place anywhere in the world. Never should violence prevail,” he said.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed confidence “that the investigation into the attack will be carried out in the most effective way and that the perpetrators and their instigators will be brought to justice as soon as possible in order not to cast a shadow on the US elections and global stability.”

The Vatican, meanwhile, voiced “its concern following yesterday’s violent episode which injures people and democracy, provoking suffering and death.”

Argentina’s President Javier Milei blamed the “international left” after the assassination attempt.

“In panic of losing at the polls, they resort to terrorism to impose their backward and authoritarian agenda,” said the populist president.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said the shooting “must be strongly condemned by all defenders of democracy and political dialogue.”

Chilean President Gabriel Boric also expressed his condemnation, calling violence “a threat to democracies” which “we must all reject.”

Colombia expressed its “solidarity with the United States at this difficult time.”

“As a country that has suffered from violence, we reaffirm that it has no place in the political and electoral debate,” the government said.

In Bolivia, President Luis Arce said, “Despite our deep ideological and political differences, violence, wherever it comes from, must always be rejected by everyone.”

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador also condemned the shooting, saying, “Violence is irrational and inhumane.”

China’s Xi Jinping expressed his “compassion and sympathy” for Trump, with a foreign ministry spokesman saying Beijing was “closely following” the incident.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “deeply concerned by the attack on my friend.”

“Violence has no place in politics and democracies,” said Modi.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also spoke out against political attacks, saying “we must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy.”

Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te offered his “sincere condolences” to the shooting victims.

“Political violence of any form is never acceptable in our democracies,” he said.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said it was “with great relief” that he had learned that “Trump is fine and well after the attempt to assassinate him.”

“Together with all democracy-loving peoples around the world, we condemn all forms of political violence. The voice of the people must always remain supreme,” Marcos said.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he and his wife Sara “were shocked by the apparent attack on President Trump.”

“We pray for his safety and speedy recovery,” Netanyahu said.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi described the shooting as a “treacherous incident.”

Sisi wished the US “election campaigns to continue in a peaceful and healthy atmosphere, free of any manifestations of terrorism, violence or hatred.”

Qatar’s foreign affairs ministry said regardless of the motives of the attack, it underlined “the necessity of adopting dialogue and peaceful means and avoiding political violence and hatred to resolve conflicts at all levels.”

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the attempt served as “a stark reminder of the dangers of political extremism.”

“Political violence is the antithesis of democracy,” he wrote on social media platform X, wishing Trump a “speedy recovery.” “We unequivocally denounce this political violence and earnestly hope that the citizens and leaders of America will have the fortitude and sagacity to reject violence and seek peaceful solutions.”

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu called the attack on Trump “distasteful,” adding that it “goes beyond the pale of democratic norms.”

“I extend my sympathies to the former president and wish him relief,” he added.