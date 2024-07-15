AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
World Print 2024-07-15

Dubai crown prince named UAE defence minister

AFP Published 15 Jul, 2024 06:25am

DUBAI: Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum on Sunday announced he appointed his son, the emirate’s crown prince, as defence minister of the United Arab Emirates in a cabinet reshuffle.

“Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has joined the government of the UAE as Deputy Prime Minister and has been appointed Minister of Defence,” Sheikh Mohammed, who is the UAE’s prime minister, wrote on X.

Sheikh Hamdan, 41, is the second son of Sheikh Mohammed and has held the title of crown prince of Dubai since 2008.

The royal graduated in 2001 from Britain’s elite Sandhurst military college and became chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, a body responsible for strategic development plans in the emirate, in 2006.

His father, Sheikh Mohammed, has been defence minister since the founding of the UAE in 1971, when he was just 22-years-old.

