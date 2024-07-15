AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
Jul 15, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-07-15

Candidates for reserved seats in Sindh PA: PTI finalises three names

NNI Published 15 Jul, 2024 06:25am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to nominate candidate for three reserve seats in the Sindh Assembly.

The PTI has collected party affiliation affidavits from nine members of the assembly. After the PTI has nominated three candidates for the reserve seats of Sindh Assembly, the party top guns have sent the names to party leaderships.

Sources said one name included was Bhagwan Das Bhil for minorities’ seat while two seats would be awarded to the women in the Sindh Assembly.

Sindh Assembly PTI PTI candidates reserve seats

