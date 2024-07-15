AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-15

Chinese investors call on Gandapur

Recorder Report Published 15 Jul, 2024 06:25am

PESHAWAR: A delegation of Chinese private sector Investment Company called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here at Chief Minister’s House Peshawar the other day and discussed with him the matters related to investment in the different sectors of the province, said an official handout issued here on Sunday.

The delegates on the occasion expressed their willingness to invest in the industrial and mineral sectors of the province, saying that the company will submit its viable proposals within a week in this regard.

The chief minister has directed the concerned authorities to attentively examine the proposals to be submitted by the company, and come up with an action plan for further progress.

While highlighting the extensive investment opportunities in the different potential sectors of the province, the Chief Minister offered them investment in agriculture, livestock, solar energy and other important sectors, adding that we will not only encourage foreign investment but also provide all possible facilities to the investors.

He said that the provincial government plans to utilize China’s advanced technology for the sustainable development of agriculture sector, and looks forward to cooperation in this regard.

The chief minister maintained that his government is also working on the solarization projects, under which government offices, educational institutions and deserving households would be provided with solar energy.

China Pakistan Pakistan Economy KP Ali Amin Gandapur investments investors KP CM Chinese investors

