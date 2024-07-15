AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Jul 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-15

KP govt to establish cyber security institute

Recorder Report Published 15 Jul, 2024 06:25am

PESHAWAR: The provincial government has decided in principles to establish an international standard cyber security institute in the provincial capital Peshawar with the aim to ensure the availability of cyber security education facilities to the youth within the province.

The decision was made at a meeting held here with the Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair. Provincial Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi, Administrative Secretaries of Higher Education and Science Technology & Information Technology departments, Managing Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board and Director National Center for Cyber security attended the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting that a newly conceived cyber security institute will be established in an already available government building offering Bachelor, Masters and Ph.D. degree programs in cyber security.

The Chief Minister, on the occasion, directed the high ups of Higher Education and ST&IT departments to finalize the modalities regarding cyber security institute and submit viable proposals for formal approval as early as possible.

Talking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that establishment of a specialized cyber security institute in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the need of the day, adding that the incumbent provincial government would ensure provision of all required resources for the institute on priority. He added that it was high time to invest in the information technology sector and benefit from its substantial potential.

He remarked that the government would extend such cyber security institutes to divisional headquarters in the future as well.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that the provincial government was committed to imparting modern information technology education and training to youth and to provide them opportunities for employment at national and international level, adding that young lot of the province was gifted with remarkable talent, and the provincial government would go all out to provide opportunities for the youth in every potential sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KP Peshawar Ali Amin Gandapur cyber security KP CM KP Government cyber security institute

Comments

200 characters

KP govt to establish cyber security institute

Different modules of trade, business with Russia under study

President, PM condemn attack

PTI says has submitted affidavits of 25 MNAs to ECP

Up to July 2024: FBR integrates 8,949 big retailers into POS system

Flour mills resume operations

FBR asked to bring all hidden issues before PM immediately

BMP for revisiting power purchase contracts with a view to reducing energy cost

Pakistani, Chinese cos reach preliminary agreement to introduce solar e-bikes

11 KP seats: SC decision paves way for Senate elections

Excessive fees/charges Iraq’s envoy hands list of travel agents to interior minister

Read more stories