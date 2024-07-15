KP govt to establish cyber security institute

PESHAWAR: The provincial government has decided in principles to establish an international standard cyber security institute in the provincial capital Peshawar with the aim to ensure the availability of cyber security education facilities to the youth within the province.

The decision was made at a meeting held here with the Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair. Provincial Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi, Administrative Secretaries of Higher Education and Science Technology & Information Technology departments, Managing Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board and Director National Center for Cyber security attended the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting that a newly conceived cyber security institute will be established in an already available government building offering Bachelor, Masters and Ph.D. degree programs in cyber security.

The Chief Minister, on the occasion, directed the high ups of Higher Education and ST&IT departments to finalize the modalities regarding cyber security institute and submit viable proposals for formal approval as early as possible.

Talking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that establishment of a specialized cyber security institute in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the need of the day, adding that the incumbent provincial government would ensure provision of all required resources for the institute on priority. He added that it was high time to invest in the information technology sector and benefit from its substantial potential.

He remarked that the government would extend such cyber security institutes to divisional headquarters in the future as well.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that the provincial government was committed to imparting modern information technology education and training to youth and to provide them opportunities for employment at national and international level, adding that young lot of the province was gifted with remarkable talent, and the provincial government would go all out to provide opportunities for the youth in every potential sector.

