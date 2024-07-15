AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-15

Sindh, KP governors, CM join ‘Ashara Mubaraka’ congregation

APP Published 15 Jul, 2024 07:11am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi called upon with Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community, at Taheri Masjid, Karachi. The official delegation participated in the eighth sermon of” Ashara Mubaraka“on Sunday.

According to a press release, The dignitaries, along with other senior government officials, visited the landmark Dawoodi Bohra masjid in Saddar, where they were warmly greeted by Syedna, his family members, and thousands of community members gathered there.

Syedna Saifuddin welcomed the guests and then briefly explained the significance of the Ashara Mubaraka gatherings. He highlighted Imam Husain ibn Ali’s principled stand for Islam, justice and humanity, for which hesacrificed his life and those of the Ahle Bait. Syedna drew inspiration from Profit Mohammed’s (PBUH).

Syedna exhorted the Dawoodi Bohra community to be law-abiding and honest citizens, partaking in all activities that result in the progress of the nation.

Syedna extended his gratitude to the Governor and Chief Minister, and the Pakistani government for providing the Dawoodi Bohra community with every assistance and cooperation in making necessary arrangements for the Ashara Mubaraka congregations in Karachi.

Addressing the gathering, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said, “Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin’s arrival in Karachi is a matter of pride for Sindh. We welcome him and Dawoodi Bohra community members who have come from all over the world to Karachi for the Moharram congregation.”

Governor of Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori expressed his appreciation to Syedna for selecting Karachi to host this year’s Ashara Mubaraka. He mentioned, “along with Syedna’s prayers the community’s arrival has had a positive impact on the economic conditions of the city.”

The visit by these high-ranking officials to the Ashara Mubaraka sermon highlights the significance of this spiritual gathering and the Dawoodi Bohra community’s relations with Pakistan and its people.

Syedna Saifuddin’s words on benefiting all of Creation and loving one’s homeland resonate deeply with the community’s values and their role as engaged citizens. This interaction between religious and state leaders during such an important religious observance demonstrates the spirit of mutual respect and cooperation that exists in Pakistan’s diverse society.

As Ashara Mubaraka continues, it not only provides spiritual guidance to the Dawoodi Bohra community but also contributes positively to Karachi’s social and economic fabric, reinforcing the community’s commitment to national progress and interfaith harmony.

