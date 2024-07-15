Ambassador highlights potential of CBD Punjab’s projects

LAHORE: The newly appointed Pakistani Ambassador to US Rizwan Saeed Sheikh visited Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) in a bid to discuss potential opportunities to attract foreign investment and foster relation between Pakistan and US.

Accompanying him was the prominent business figure Tahir Javed. The visit was marked by a comprehensive briefing provided by Imran Amin, CEO of CBD Punjab, who outlined the various ongoing and planned projects under the CBD Punjab initiative.

The briefing session was attended by COO CBD Punjab, Brigadier Mansoor Janjua (retd), Executive Director Technical, Riaz Hussain, Director Marketing, Waseem Sadiq, and Director Architecture and Planning Sameer Aftab Sial. Each of these officials contributed insights into their respective domains, highlighting the integrated and multifaceted approach of CBD Punjab towards urban development and economic growth.

During the briefing, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh underscored the transformative potential of CBD Punjab’s projects. He stated, “CBD Punjab’s initiatives can be game changer for the region. These projects are equipped with all the features necessary to attract international investment.” His comments reflected a strong endorsement of the vision and execution strategy of CBD Punjab, emphasizing the critical role these projects could play in regional development and international investment attraction.

CEO Imran Amin expressed his satisfaction and pride at the recognition received from the Pakistani Ambassador to the United States. He remarked, “It is encouraging to see the appreciation from our ambassador. We invite the American business community to invest in CBD Punjab’s projects, which will contribute to writing a new chapter of development for the province of Punjab”.

The discussion extended beyond mere appreciation and recognition, leading to actionable outcomes aimed at fostering closer ties between CBD Punjab and the American business community. One of the notable outcomes of the meeting was the agreement to establish a CBD Punjab NSIT Facilitation Desk within the Pakistani Embassy in Washington, D.C. This desk is envisioned as a dedicated resource to assist and facilitate American investors interested in exploring opportunities within the CBD Punjab projects.

Additionally, the meeting concluded with a commitment from CBD Punjab to actively participate in business networking events in the United States. This participation is expected to provide CBD Punjab with direct access to the American business community, enabling it to showcase its projects, share insights, and build valuable connections. By engaging in these events, CBD Punjab aims to raise awareness about its initiatives, highlight the investment opportunities available, and attract a diverse range of investors.

