Over 12,000 rescuers to be deployed across Punjab

LAHORE: Over 12,000 rescuers would be deployed during Muharram to provide rescue and medical cover to 1029 processions/events across the province.

As per plan devised by the Emergency Service Department (ESD), all these rescuers would be deputed in three shifts at 1029 key points established across the Punjab. These key points include 1352 Motorbike Rescue Service, 580 emergency ambulances, 168 Fire vehicles and 35 rescue vehicles would be established throughout all districts of Punjab.

Likewise, 1029 specialized rescue teams would also be deputed at major processions to provide emergency cover during Muharram in all districts of Punjab.

As many as, 285 ambulances, 832 motorcycles and 48 rescue vehicles will also be available to the general public, stationed at various rescue stations across Punjab. As perhaps plan, all mobile posts and ambulances with medical kits will be moving along with the processions to provide immediate medical treatment to mourners.

In Lahore, about 1300 rescuers will be positioned strategically to provide emergency cover with 56 ambulances and 299 motorbikes other than routine rescue operations.

Special rescue teams will be stationed at Karbala Gamay Shah, Imamia Colony, Nisar Haveli and other sensitive places of Lahore. Furthermore, additional rescue teams shall also remain on stand-by position and could be called in case of any untoward incident.

The Secretary Emergency Services Department Dr. Rizwan Naseer reviewed arrangements of Rescue 1122 to provide emergency cover to mourning processions of Ashura in all districts of Punjab. He also reviewed monitoring and quick response mechanism of all districts control rooms and Emergency Operation Centre, Punjab established in Rescue Headquarters, Lahore.

He directed all DEOs to restrict the leaves of the rescuers, implement Code Red on 9th & 10th of the Muharram to provide emergency cover. He stated that the Disaster Response Force (DRF) stationed at Emergency Services Academy will be dispatched in case of any major emergency for backup support.

Earlier, Provincial Monitoring Officer (PMO) briefed the Secretary that rescuers in all districts are performing emergency duties as per emergency plans for Muharram-ul-Harram in accordance with the directions issued by the Government of Punjab.

The Secretary ESD stated that in addition to Muharram duties, routine rescue operations will continue and in case of any emergency, dial 1122 immediately.

