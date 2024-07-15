AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Jul 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-15

Heavy rains likely on 8th and 9th Muharram

Recorder Report Published 15 Jul, 2024 07:28am

LAHORE: On 8th and 9th of Muharram, there are chances of heavy rains across Punjab. It was informed by PDMA that there are chances of heavy rains in different districts of Punjab tonight as well.

DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that the administration of Muharram processions should take protective measures keeping in mind the severity of the weather.

Distance should be taken from electric poles and wires. Avoid holding concerts on dilapidated roofs. Crossing rivers and streams should be avoided as much as possible. There is a risk of flooding in the hilly areas of Dera Ghazi Khan. Residents of settlements along rivers should take special precautions.

On 8th and 9th of Muharram, rescue agencies should be especially alert and in case of emergency contact PDMA helpline 1129.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

rains PDMA heavy rains Muharram Punjab weather Heavy monsoon rains Muharram 2024

Comments

200 characters

Heavy rains likely on 8th and 9th Muharram

Different modules of trade, business with Russia under study

President, PM condemn attack

PTI says has submitted affidavits of 25 MNAs to ECP

Up to July 2024: FBR integrates 8,949 big retailers into POS system

Flour mills resume operations

FBR asked to bring all hidden issues before PM immediately

BMP for revisiting power purchase contracts with a view to reducing energy cost

Pakistani, Chinese cos reach preliminary agreement to introduce solar e-bikes

11 KP seats: SC decision paves way for Senate elections

Excessive fees/charges Iraq’s envoy hands list of travel agents to interior minister

Read more stories