Heavy rains likely on 8th and 9th Muharram

LAHORE: On 8th and 9th of Muharram, there are chances of heavy rains across Punjab. It was informed by PDMA that there are chances of heavy rains in different districts of Punjab tonight as well.

DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that the administration of Muharram processions should take protective measures keeping in mind the severity of the weather.

Distance should be taken from electric poles and wires. Avoid holding concerts on dilapidated roofs. Crossing rivers and streams should be avoided as much as possible. There is a risk of flooding in the hilly areas of Dera Ghazi Khan. Residents of settlements along rivers should take special precautions.

On 8th and 9th of Muharram, rescue agencies should be especially alert and in case of emergency contact PDMA helpline 1129.

