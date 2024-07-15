TDCP generates over Rs467m thru Patriata chairlift in FY24

LAHORE: The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) successfully earned over Rs 467 million in the fiscal year 2023-24 from the Patriata chairlift and glamping pods, marking a significant achievement in promoting tourism in the Galyat region of Murree.

The glamping pods at the scenic Patriata Top in New Murree have become a major attraction for tourists. According to a TDCP spokesperson on Sunday, these pods cater to the area’s specific weather conditions, offering modern residential facilities that draw numerous visitors, thereby contributing significantly to revenue generation.

Nestled in the middle of a forest, these luxury glamping pods provide a unique blend of glamour and camping on one of the highest peaks of the Himalayas. They offer a charming and healthy environment, appealing to those seeking natural recreation.

The pods come in two configurations: double-bed pods for two people and four-bed pods for four people. All are equipped with comfortable beds, blankets, tables, modern facilities, and hot water.

In addition to the glamping pods, the TDCP restaurant at Patriata Top attracts tourists by offering delicious, hygienic food at reasonable rates. The restaurant features a large hall for seating and dining tables set under umbrellas among tall, shady trees in the courtyard. Under TDCP management, there are five two-bed pods and three four-bed pods available, accommodating a total of 22 people. The nightly rent is Rs 6000 for a four-bed pod and Rs 4000 for a two-bed pod.

The TDCP has also developed a beautiful walking track for tourists, and there are shops featuring regional products and a mosque. Security guards and TDCP staff are on duty 24/7 to ensure the safety and comfort of guests, with iron fences and barbed wire enclosures protecting tourists from wildlife.

Under the supervision of General Manager Operations TDCP, Wahid Arjumand Zia, the glamping pods, located 40 kilometers from Islamabad and at an altitude of 7500 feet in the Himalayas, can be accessed via land route, chairlift, and cable car. This initiative not only offers unique recreational opportunities but also generates departmental revenue and provides a vital source of income for thousands of residents in nearby villages.

