Trump says will travel Sunday to Milwaukee for Republican convention

AFP Published 15 Jul, 2024 12:59am

MILWAUKEE: Former US president Donald Trump said he will travel to Milwaukee Sunday on schedule to attend the Republican national nominating convention, despite surviving an assassination attempt the day before.

"I cannot allow a 'shooter,' or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else," the presumptive Republican presidential nominee said on Truth Social.

Trump urges unity after assassination attempt

"Therefore, I will be leaving for Milwaukee, as scheduled, at 3:30 P.M. TODAY," he wrote, adding he opted against delaying his trip to Wisconsin.

