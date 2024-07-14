AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
Krejcikova wins Wimbledon for second Grand Slam singles title

AFP Published 14 Jul, 2024 09:05pm

LONDON: Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic defeated Italy’s Jasmine Paolini to win the Wimbledon women’s title on Saturday for her second Grand Slam singles triumph.

Krejcikova, the 31st seed, won 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 to add the 2024 All England Club crown to her 2021 French Open victory.

Her win comes 26 years after her mentor Jana Novotna, who died iof cancer in 2017, claimed the Wimbledon title.

“Before she passed away, she told me to go and win a Slam. I did that in Paris in 2021 but I never dreamed of winning the same trophy that Jana did,” said the 28-year-old Krejcikova, who secured the title in a nervy final service game on a third championship point.

Dominant Alcaraz blows away Djokovic to retain Wimbledon title

“It’s unreal what just happened. The best day of my tennis career and the best day of my life.

“I was just telling myself to be brave. It was such a difficult match, a great final, a great competition and I’m super happy to be standing here enjoying this moment.”

Krejcikova, who will return to the top 10 following her victory, came into Wimbledon after a testing season.

A back injury and illness meant she went winless on the tour from February until June.

“I was injured and ill and didn’t have a good start to the season and now I’m Wimbledon winner. How did that happen?”

“I think nobody’s going to believe I won Wimbledon. I still can’t believe it. Two weeks ago (first round) I had a very tough match, 7-5 in the third set and I wasn’t in good shape.”

The result means seventh-seeded Paolini has lost two Grand Slam finals back-to-back after coming off second best to Iga Swiatek at the French Open last month.

“I’m a little bit sad but I try to keep smiling. I have to remember today is still a good day,” said Paolini, who had never won a grass-court match in her career until last month.

“I remember watching Wimbledon as a kid cheering for Roger Federer, so to be here now is crazy. It’s been a beautiful two weeks.”

She added: “Barbora, you played unbelievable. You play such beautiful tennis. Congrats to you and your team.”

Krejcikova set the tone at the start of the match by breaking the Italian in the opening game and backing up the advantage with a hold to love.

