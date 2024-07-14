AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
Italy PM Meloni expresses ‘solidarity’ with Trump, condemns violence

AFP Published 14 Jul, 2024 11:54am

ROME: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed “solidarity” with Donald Trump on Sunday and called for “dialogue” against violence, following an assassination attempt against the former US president.

FBI probing Trump rally shooting as assassination attempt

“I express my solidarity and wishes for a speedy recovery, with the hope that the coming months of electoral campaigning see dialogue and responsibility take the upper hand against hatred and violence,” she said in a statement.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni US former President Donald Trump

