Murad orders removal of encroachments

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has instructed all administrative, local bodies, development authorities, and the police to create a plan to eliminate encroachments from footpaths, service roads, green belts, walkways, and streets to restore the beauty and sanctity of Karachi.

“We as a Sindh government are strengthening the local bodies so that this city can be made liable but under the nose of concerned authorities, encroachments are made in their areas to wash away all the government’s efforts.”

He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting to discuss the issues of encroachments and resolve them here at the CM House. Provincial Ministers - Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, PSCM Agha Wasif, Chairman P&D Najam Shah, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, Adl IG Karachi Imran Yakoob, Secretary Local Govt Khalid Hyder Shah, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, MD SSWMB Imtiaz Shah, DG SBCA Rasheed Solangi, CEO Water Board Salahuddin, DG KDA all the deputy commissioners.

Encroachments on walkways, Green belts and Streets: The chief minister said that encroachments on footpaths, Green Belts, walkways and streets have defaced the city and caused serious issues in the flow of traffic even for the pedestrians but no authority was ready to remove them.

Shah categorically said that no institution has the authority to allow encroachment on the Green belts, footpaths and walkways. “How, some private offices have installed their generators on the footpath under the nose of the concerned local body and the deputy commissioner,” he questioned.

He directed all the administration, KMC, Town Municipal Corporations (TMCs), the police, and the development authorities to clarify their role and responsibilities.

The local Govt Minister Saeed Ghani and Mayor Karachi said that the local bodies had their anti-encroachment wings but were not as active as they should have.

The CM directed the KMC, TMCs, and administration to remove encroachments from the public spaces with the support of the police. “I would suggest you give appropriate time to the encroachers and then launch a vigorous operation,” he directed the concerned authorities.

Removal of Debris: It was pointed out that debris and construction materials were left on the footbaths, service roads and even the main roads. The CM directed SBCA to get an undertaking from all the builders while permitting them that they would not use public spaces for dumping the construction material. Meanwhile, the administration would launch a drive against such government and private builders impose heavy fines against them and seize their material.

Road Cutting: The CM said that different authorities such as KMC, KDA, TMCs and others were granting road-cutting permission and collecting charges but have failed to reconstruct the roads.

The CM directed the Chief Secretary to get the charges for road cutting revised and evolve a mechanism to reconstruct the dug-up road within three months. He said that there must be a certification procedure.

Illegal charged parking: The meeting observed that various illegally charged parking have been developed on the roads. This illegal parking is causing serious traffic issues.

The CM directed the local government and other concerned authorities to notify the parking officially in consultation with the traffic police and remove all the unauthorized. The participants told the CM that most of the shopping plazas have their parking areas, but they have converted them into godowns and have rented them out.

